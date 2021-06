Last night the New York Yankees went for the sweep of the Minnesota Twin after winning the first two games 8-4 and 9-6. The Yankees had Micheal King starting for the Twins had ex-Yankee J.A. Happ on the mound. Last night they won the game by power-hitting 4 home runs in the game. It was a hot night for baseball in Minnesota, with a game-time temperature of 95 degrees. Aroldis Chapman failed in the ninth inning and the Twins got the 7-5 win over the Yankees.