The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team to 40 wins this season despite being on the business end of two controversial calls by umpires Friday night. Ryan Yarbrough got the start for the Rays coming off his complete game against the New York Yankees in his last start and continued to look good on the mound. He got off to a quick start getting the first two outs of the game with four pitches. He started off with a three-pitch strikeout to Cedric Mullins and followed by getting Trey Mancini to lineout in a one-pitch at-bat. Anthony Santander made things interesting with a double but Yarbrough would get Ryan Mountcastle to strikeout swinging to end the inning.