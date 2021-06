Tiebreaker results for this year's NBA Draft went down recently, giving us clarity ahead of this month's lottery and nailing down the odds each team can win the No. 1 pick. The big winner was the Oklahoma City Thunder, which won a draw over the Cavaliers and enter lottery night with shared odds with Cleveland 11.5% to win this year's top pick. The Magic also came away as major winners in an 8-10 draw that included the Kings and Pelicans, making it a near-certainty they'll come away with two top-10 picks.