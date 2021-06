February 5th, 2012. That’s the date of the New York Giants’ last playoff victory. It was undoubtedly a big one, as Big Blue knocked off the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI for their second championship in five seasons and fourth Super Bowl as a franchise. Since then, however, there’s been nine long years of frustration, disappointment, and ultimately, failure. New York has made the playoffs just once since that last Super Bowl, and has finished .500 or better just twice.