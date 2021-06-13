Loki Writer Confirms Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home Change the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Twitter account will not stop trolling fans looking for that trailer. Another day, another meme where fans just want the newest trailer for the hero’s adventure this year. For Wednesday’s outing, the classic car turning off the freeway image is used for another hype cycle of waiting for the trailer. Instead of the jubilation, the social media manager decided to tell people to keep on scrolling. It’s obvious at this point that Marvel and Sony have something huge planned for the next Tom Holland outing. Every last crumb of news about the movie prompts tons of Internet speculation from fans who just want that trailer by now. Well, with Loki rolling and Black Widow just a few weeks away, it’s time to get cracking. People thought maybe Tom Holland’s birthday would be the big day, but they got disappointed again there. At some point, the trailer will drop, but don’t expect to know when.