Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Loki Writer Confirms Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home Change the MCU

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's just a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is upon us. In fact, now that the first episode of Loki has introduced the Time Variance Authority and the world of multiple timelines to the Marvel Studios franchise, one could make the argument it's already here. Once Loki wraps up next month, the idea of the multiverse will pick back up this December when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, and continue next March in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Mcu#Tva#Hiddleston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswopular.com

Loki, Doctor Strange 2 And The Mcu Multiverse: Everything We Know So Far

Warning: This article contains spoilers for WandaVision and the Loki series premiere![poilib element="accentDivider"]Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially begun. If there's one buzzword on every fan's lips these days, it's "multiverse." Between upcoming projects like Marvel's What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it appears the MCU is now expanding to include alternate realities and other versions of iconic heroes.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trolls Fans Still Waiting For Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Twitter account will not stop trolling fans looking for that trailer. Another day, another meme where fans just want the newest trailer for the hero’s adventure this year. For Wednesday’s outing, the classic car turning off the freeway image is used for another hype cycle of waiting for the trailer. Instead of the jubilation, the social media manager decided to tell people to keep on scrolling. It’s obvious at this point that Marvel and Sony have something huge planned for the next Tom Holland outing. Every last crumb of news about the movie prompts tons of Internet speculation from fans who just want that trailer by now. Well, with Loki rolling and Black Widow just a few weeks away, it’s time to get cracking. People thought maybe Tom Holland’s birthday would be the big day, but they got disappointed again there. At some point, the trailer will drop, but don’t expect to know when.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

After the successes of Tom Hollands' portrayal of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans are looking forward to the third installment of the new Spider-Mans films. However, it’s looking unlikely that Tom Holland will be the only Spider-Man featured in it!. We...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Theory: Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Won't Arrive Until Loki Is Almost Ending

Marvel fans have gotten one thing they really wanted in the month of June, with the premiere of Loki on Disney+. However, one thing they haven't gotten is the highly-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while this may just be our theory, we think fans may want to re-align their expectations, because the trailer for Spider-Man 3 may not arrive until Loki is almost ending. After seeing Loki's premiere episode, and hearing from the cast and creators, it seems more and more likely that Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer will be the first big indicator of how the limited series changes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a big way!
TV SeriesComicBook

How Loki Leads to Man-Thing's MCU Debut

Sooner or later, we're really going to manifest a live-action Man-Thing. When WandaVision first aired on Disney+, we wrote about how the series and its reality-warping plot could lead to the eventual arrival of Marvel's horror icon. Now that the first episode of Loki has been released to the masses, Man-Thing's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems practically inevitable.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling Fans Over No Way Home’s Trailer

The chants are growing louder. The calls are increasing on social media. The collective of fans known on social media as “Spider-Man Twitter” really, really want to see the first official teaser or trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. And each day that we get closer to the movie’s December 17 release date is just another day that the fans think it’s time to finally pull back the curtain on this incredibly secretive project and give the audience a look. Well, the good folks running the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account have a very brief message to those who spend their time demanding the trailer and believing it’s about to drop: “Pls keep left.”
Movieswttspod.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fans Fell Into A New Trap!

It is true that in recent times an imposing fervor for superheroes has been generated, all this from the great productions that were made about the characters that marked many generations. But undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films by all fans is “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, whose official Twitter account made a new joke to try to calm that general anxiety.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Writer Michael Waldron on How SPOILER's Debut Changes the Series

Full spoilers for episode 2 of Marvel's Loki on Disney+ below! The first episode of the new Loki series revealed the secret adversary of the show was another variant of Loki was giving the Time Variance Authority fits across the timeline. Episode two of the show pulled back the curtain however and revealed just who that variant actually was, a female version of the god of mischief played by English actress Sophia Di Martino. Speaking in an interview with TV Line about the arrival of this character, series head writer Michael Waldron said she'll “reshuffle the deck of the show” moving forward.
MoviesInverse

Loki completely changes the power of the in the MCU

Marvel spent eleven years making more than 20 movies that each cost millions of dollars apiece around the all-consuming power of... a handful of paperweights. In Loki, Tom Hiddleston returns as his Asgardian anti-hero, spinning off from a moment in Avengers: Endgame. This isn’t the first step into what is known as Marvel’s “Phase Four,” that honor belongs to the uncanny WandaVision from earlier this year, but Loki is helping the Marvel Cinematic Universe enter a new era.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Includes Surprising Doctor Strange Reference

The first episode of Loki has arrived and it wasted no time on introducing the multiverse to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) explains in the show, each "nexus event" causes a separate timeline from the "sacred" one looked after by the Time-Keepers. The sole existence of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is to prune these nexus timelines off, so that the sacred timeline is the only one that remains.