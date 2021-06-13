Loki Writer Confirms Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home Change the MCU
It's just a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is upon us. In fact, now that the first episode of Loki has introduced the Time Variance Authority and the world of multiple timelines to the Marvel Studios franchise, one could make the argument it's already here. Once Loki wraps up next month, the idea of the multiverse will pick back up this December when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, and continue next March in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.comicbook.com