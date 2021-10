With Ed Orgeron announced to be leaving LSU after the conclusion of the 2021 season, several Auburn football coaches could be in the mix to replace him. To be clear, Bryan Harsin is not one of them. After defeating Arkansas on the road two weeks after doing the same to Coach O’s Tigers in Death Valley–the first time Auburn has done that since 1999–Harsin is just getting started in reshaping the culture at AU.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO