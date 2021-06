Toronto Blue Jays GM, Ross Atkins, admits what his team needs and there may be a solution in Seattle. The Toronto Blue Jays need help. Over the last few weeks, they’ve fallen in the standings and are on the outside of the playoff picture. This has led some people to wonder if the club should be sellers heading into the Trade Deadline. There are also those who say it is far too early to say that and this club is a trade or two away from getting right back in the race. For his part, GM, Ross Atkins, has made it clear what he thinks his squad needs, providing the opportunity for some Trade Deadline speculation.