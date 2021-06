The impact of Brooklyn’s 86-83 Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night may ultimately be determined by the result of Sunday’s Game 4. If the Nets win and take a 3-1 lead back to Brooklyn, Game 3 will likely become a footnote on the road to the Eastern Conference finals. A Milwaukee win to even the series will change the shape of things and Game 3 will feel even more like Steve Nash and Joe Harris acknowledged on Saturday — a missed opportunity to have seized a commanding lead in the series.