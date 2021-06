The Islander Boys and Girls Golf teams had outstanding seasons in 2021 with a mix of talent across all grades. The Boys squad came in third in the City Championship tourney and then needed to win a play-in match against Army-Navy to qualify for the CIF sectional tournament. Against Army-Navy, the Boys played their best round of the season winning in grand fashion, 186 – 220. The team was led by medalist Eduardo Maynez who shot a one-under par 35; followed by Trevor Caitlin’s even par 36. Tucker Gilmore shot a 37, Liam Weaver (38), Tristan Rinko (40), and Syrak Nemer (41). The low scores meant all team members are going to CIF which is being played this Tuesday, June 8, (score unavailable at press time) and Thursday, June 10.