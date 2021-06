COPENHAGEN – Ulrich Ammundsen was stunned and confused by what he had just seen, what he was feeling, and what he was supposed to do. Christian eriksen, star of the Denmark national team, had just collapsed on the ground, moments before halftime of the match between his country and Finland for the Euro 2020 group stage. Ammundsen, a witness from the stands, watched as the player he collapsed, saw him limp, saw his companions forming a circle around him, while the doctors exerted pressure on his chest.