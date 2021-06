WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a federal judge is scheduled to hand down the first sentence to one of the more than 400 people now charged in the January 6 Capitol riot. Last month, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, Indiana, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange, the Department of Justice agreed to recommend three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine.