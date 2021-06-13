Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Dimitri Snowden Homeless?
Things are not looking great for Seeking Sister Wife star Dimitri Snowden. This year has been riddled with scandal. It all started when Christeline Petersen accused him and his wife, Ashley of domestic abuse. She filed a temporary restraining order against Dimitri which was later dropped. Ultimately, the allegations led Dimitri’s former sister wife, Ariadne Joseph to speak out against the Snowdens. The downward spiral has kept going. Now, John Yates is sharing emails revealing Dimitri could be alone and homeless.www.tvshowsace.com