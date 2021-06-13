Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Dimitri Snowden Homeless?

HGTV's Flip or Flop expert Tarek El Moussa shares that he and his former wife have found their groove as work partners now that they're no longer husband and wife. The former couple still works together on the home improvement/real estate series, which they've done for nine seasons, and have managed to continue working together through their off-screen separation. "We do a job. We do it well. We create great content on camera. We create a fun show for the fans and viewers and it's our life. We've been doing it so long that we enjoy it," El Moussa tells The List.