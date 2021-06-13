Diablo 2 Resurrected Release Date Potentially Leaked

Diablo II: Resurrected may be releasing this year according to a possible new release date leak. Back in February, Blizzard announced Diablo II: Resurrected as a remake of Diablo II and its “Lord of Destruction” expansion. Since then, we haven't seen much of the game or heard much from Blizzard about it. That said, it's releasing this year. This much has been confirmed. What Blizzard hasn't divulged is a specific release date, but a leaker may have just done this for it.