Trail Blazers coaching rumors: Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley among Portland's top candidates

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a week after the Trail Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts, Portland's coaching search is already starting to take shape. Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley are among the top candidates for the Trail Blazers job, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, who noted that Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry are also in that group.

www.sportingnews.com
