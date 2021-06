The 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait a tad longer to officially be enshrined. Baseball Hall of Fame says the induction ceremony, which was scheduled for July 25th in Cooperstown, New York, is now pushed to Wednesday, September 8th at the same location. It will take place outdoors in front of a limited crowds as COVID-19 restrictions ease up. The class that includes Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller, was supposed to take place year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. No players were selected for induction in the class of 2021.