Jeremias Ponce overwhelms Lewis Ritson, even as the referee throws the towel back out of the ring
A brutal fight finishes in a wild ending as Lewis Ritson succumbs to Jeremias Ponce. John Dennen reports from Newcastle. THE ending was extraordinary. Argentine puncher Jeremias Ponce had hammered Lewis Ritson to his knees in the 10th round of their ferocious super-lightweight clash at the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle on Saturday (June 12). Ritson looked like he had taken enough. His corner certainly thought so and threw in the towel. They wanted to end the fight. But referee Steve Gray disagreed. He beckoned the two boxers to fight on, then threw the towel back out of the ring, letting Ponce heap further punishment on Ritson. He knocked the Newcastle man down two more times, before finally he waved it off at 1-24.www.boxingnewsonline.net