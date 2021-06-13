Jeremias Ponce overwhelms Lewis Ritson, even as the referee throws the towel back out of the ring

Lewis Ritson explains why he would have preferred just to lose his last fight and how he will set things right in his hometown on Saturday. LEWIS RITSON likes to fight. “It’s one of them where you can let out the inner demon a bit, just get stuck in. I don’t think any fighter truly likes getting hit on the end of their nose but it’s the sort of thing when you’re used to it and you don’t react to it, you enjoy it. It’s a passion. That’s what I’ve got. And a little bit of the warrior comes out in the ring and I enjoy that,” he tells Boxing News.