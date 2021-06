It's been a while since we first heard news of Munguia returning to the ring. First he was set to fight the seasoned boxer Maciej Sulecki, then when Maciej pulled out, it was D'Mitrius Ballard who he'd fight. Then an injury took Ballard out of the fight. Now finally, Kamil Szeremeta will be the fighter to take on Munguia. Read on if you want to know how to live stream Munguia vs Szeremeta online tonight.