Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Man Arrested For Firing Shots Into The Air

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa police arrested a man they said fired bullets into the air in the Blue Dome District early Saturday morning. Police responded to a shots fired call near East Second and Elgin around 2 a.m. Officers say employees at a nearby bar pointed out a man with a gun in his hands. The man ran and threw the gun but officers were able to catch up to him. 24-year-old Brandon Yerena was arrested for firing rounds in the air and possessing a firearm as a felon.

