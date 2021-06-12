Ed Orgeron reacts to proposed Playoff expansion, shares advice his father gave him

Count ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit among those who are not a fan of the current four-team College Football Playoff format. “Let’s be honest, college football to me, the regular season is fantastic. The postseason is one of the worst that we have right now in sports,” Herbstreit said on ESPN on Thursday. “And so, you imagine a championship with over 130 teams, and really before the season starts, there’s really about six or seven teams that have a legitimate shot at making a run at it. That’s not fair. It’s not fair to the players, it’s not fair to the coaches, the fans who watch the games and care so much about their teams.