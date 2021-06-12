Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ed Orgeron reacts to proposed Playoff expansion, shares advice his father gave him

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed change to the College Football Playoff sent shockwaves through the sport this week, and coaches across the SEC are adapting to the expected shift to the postseason. A CFP working group officially recommended on Thursday an expansion from four to 12 teams. LSU’s Ed Orgeron was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Marty & McGee” and said expansion “inevitable,” but he is fine with a change that helps the Tigers reach the playoff.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec#Cfp#Lsu#Espn Radio#Marty Mcgee#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron says he would like to use Derek Stingley Jr. on offense

Star LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. could be playing two ways this fall. Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron recently told Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic of SportsTalk that he would like to see Stingley play wide receiver, too. “That’s up to him. We’ve discussed that. He may try a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks teams will regret

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded a little over a month and there were a lot of great picks. With every draft pick, a sense of hope comes with every pick that they can change your franchise. However, not every pick always turns into what you may have hoped for. Some teams will look back and love their picks and some will look back and regret their picks.
College Sportschatsports.com

Herbstreit reacts to news of proposed CFP expansion

Count ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit among those who are not a fan of the current four-team College Football Playoff format. “Let’s be honest, college football to me, the regular season is fantastic. The postseason is one of the worst that we have right now in sports,” Herbstreit said on ESPN on Thursday. “And so, you imagine a championship with over 130 teams, and really before the season starts, there’s really about six or seven teams that have a legitimate shot at making a run at it. That’s not fair. It’s not fair to the players, it’s not fair to the coaches, the fans who watch the games and care so much about their teams.
College Sportschatsports.com

Could UM benefit from proposed College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams?

Essentially since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, pundits immediately began throwing out ideas of further expansion. The original playoff merely resulted in two more teams getting a semifinal chance against No. 1 and 2 that were previously getting into the national championship game under the BCS system. Arguments surged over seasons where multiple Power 5 conference champions were left out or a strong SEC team finished No. 5 or a dominant Group of 5 program never got a shot. Remember UCF’s mythical national title?
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: More details emerge on Playoff expansion proposal

This proposal, as stated, will never be enacted. Per the same report, the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick will have to agree on the format when they next week. The committee submitting the proposal has been meeting the past two years to talk about possible expansion.
College SportsAtmore Advance

CFP committee submits playoff expansion proposal

The College Football Playoff (CFP) today announced that one of its management committees presented a proposal to change the current four-team format to a 12-team format, according to the CFP’s website. The following is from a release from the CFP website:. The proposal was made to the full CFP management...
College SportsPosted by
Sportico

College Football Playoff Expansion Proposal Does Not Address Revenue, Distribution

The College Football Playoff Working Group (a four-person subgroup of the CFP management committee) recently proposed increasing the number of College Football Playoff participants from four teams to 12. The desire to give more schools the chance to participate in the College Football Playoff is driving the expansion discussion, given that 71% of playoff spots have gone to just four schools (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma) since the current format was introduced in 2014. But it would be naïve to ignore the financial upside of playoff expansion. A USA Today report suggested a 12-team event could grow CFP revenues to more than $2 billion. We reached out to CFP executive director Bill Hancock to gain a better understanding of how the economics behind a 12-team playoff would work.