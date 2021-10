Three of PSVR’s very best games are being given away at no extra charge for PlayStation Plus members next month. As part of the headset’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, Sony is giving away The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence and Until You Fall from November 2nd. As long as you’re signed up to Plus, which you need to play online and get access to other PlayStation giveaways too, you’ll be able to download them with no trouble.

