Stroman, Lindor lead Mets past slumping Padres 4-1

Raleigh News & Observer
 11 days ago

Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday. Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts. He induced two double plays to sure-handed second baseman Luis Guillorme and got eight outs via ground ball. The sinkerballer entered with an NL-best 53.9% grounder rate.

www.newsobserver.com
