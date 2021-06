1-5 yesterday as the losing streak continues. What did I learn yesterday? Gosh, did Nokla Jokic deserve the MVP. I thought the Knicks would have been bad without Julius Randle this season, but the Nuggets may have been worse. Without Jamal Murray, they're not ready. Michael Porter Jr. needs another year. If the Suns and Jazz hold on, Chris Paul and Devin Booker vs. Donovan Mitchell and a healthy Mike Conley could be a very entertaining series. With Joel Embiid, the Sixers look to be too much for the Hawks, but I think the Hawks have another run in them.