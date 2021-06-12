Heat victims evacuated from Palo Duro Canyon State Park, 'some by flight-medics'
Several visitors to Palo Duro Canyon State Park had to be evacuated due to heat-related illness on Saturday. The Randall County Sheriff's Office posted a local alert for Randall County at 3 p.m. on Facebook, asking residents to "Please avoid #Lighthouse Trail At Palo Duro Canyon State Park at this time! Randall County Fire Department is currently evacuating multiple #heatexhaustion injuries from the area, some by flight-medics."www.amarillo.com