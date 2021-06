Here are three takeaways from this afternoon's game. Jackson Kowar did not bounce back. It's been tough to watch Jackson Kowar make his big-league debut. After the much-anticipated prospect's first start against the Los Angeles Angels didn't go as planned, Kowar's next one didn't go much better. He did make it out of the first inning but his day was over after allowing four runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. Combined with three walks, Kowar has not shown the precision and stuff we've been accustomed to him throwing in the minors. I get the feeling he has only one more start to prove he belongs at the big league level. Daniel Lynch only got three, so Kowar's fate could be similar. I just hope he turns it around.