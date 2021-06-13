Jazz guard Mike Conley remains sidelined by hamstring strain

Conley finished with just five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 131-119 loss to the Clippers. Conley made his return to the starting lineup after missing the first five games of the series with a right hamstring strain but still looked bothered by the injury. He finished with a season-low five points and failed to make more than one field goal for the first time all year. He closes out the year averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.3 minutes per game. The 33-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and should have plenty of suitors after making his first All-Star Game this past season.