NBA

Jazz guard Mike Conley remains sidelined by hamstring strain

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Conley was out of the Utah’s lineup again Saturday night for Game 3 of the Jazz’s second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Quin Snyder said Conley still is not fully recovered from a mild right hamstring strain that also kept him out of the first two games of the series. Conley, who is in his 14th season, originally suffered the injury in February, which resulted in him missing 21 games during the regular season.

