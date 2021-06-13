Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

It’s in the Mail: More Stimulus Check are Coming Home

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Trevor Filseth

Stimulus Payment Update,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIe9P_0aSfYU9u00

Of the most recent 2.3 million, roughly 900,000 were sent to individuals or families who had not had tax information on file before the most recent round of tax returns were due on May 17.

It’s in the Mail: More Stimulus Check are Coming Home

Here's What You Need to Remember: The most recent round of payments was roughly evenly divided between paper checks and direct deposit. A small minority also received the payments in the form of a cash transfer onto a prepaid debit card.

Over the last two weeks, more than 2.3 million stimulus checks have been sent out. The latest batch of payments brings the total number of stimulus payments sent out, either via paper checks or direct deposit, to 169 million – although this number includes roughly 1.1 million “plus-up” payments for earlier checks that did not include all money owed. So far, according to the IRS , $395 billion in direct payments has been sent out, or slightly under 90 percent of the $450 billion earmarked for the third round of stimulus checks.

Of the most recent 2.3 million , roughly 900,000 were sent to individuals or families who had not had tax information on file before the most recent round of tax returns were due on May 17. Because the IRS determine eligibility for stimulus checks based on tax return information, and also where to send stimulus payments based on the same information, people who do not file taxes remain a concern for the agency, which has set up an online portal for people who would not otherwise file taxes to claim their stimulus payments.

The 1.1 million “plus-up” payments were sent out because some initial payments contained an erroneously low amount. Because the first of the payments were sent out in March 2021, but 2020 taxes were not due until May, the early wave of stimulus payments were based on tax returns filed in 2020 – i.e. taxes for the year 2019, before the beginning of the pandemic.

More from The National Interest Bad Stuff: What You Should Do If You Got a Stimulus Check That Isn't Yours Lots of Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Help Millions of Americans Special Stimulus Delivery: 2.3 Million Stimulus Payments Just Reached Americans

Because many families lost considerable income during the pandemic, some Americans became eligible for benefits that they would not have if they had maintained their 2019 income levels. However, this is not the only cause; some, for example, had children, qualifying them for an extra stimulus check for dependents, as well as the newly-increased Child Tax Credit . So far, 8 million of these payments have gone out in 2021 alone, from the second and third stimulus checks.

The most recent round of payments was roughly evenly divided between paper checks and direct deposit. A small minority also received the payments in the form of a cash transfer onto a prepaid debit card. The IRS has said that it will continue to distribute payments each week until all $450 billion is sent out; by the end of the payments, roughly 158 million households will receive a payment (not including plus-up payments), although there is no single end date for when all Americans should be expected to receive their checks.

Trevor Filseth is a current and foreign affairs writer for the National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Money#Americans#Child Tax Credit#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

You Can Get Your Stimulus Check This Week If You Haven’t Yet!

With the IRS still working towards delivering your stimulus check, you might get yours within this week. The IRS has been now working on delivering the new round of stimulus checks. The 3rd stimulus checks will be delivered to the eligible people across America. The tax agency has a new schedule, they will be posting updates regarding stimulus checks every week.
Personal FinanceAOL Corp

Why you may want to opt out of the monthly Child Tax Credit payments

Families will begin to receive the advance monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments next month, but some parents may want to opt out. Those who owe money to the Internal Revenue Service, saw their incomes increase significantly this year, or recently filed for divorce may want to consider unenrolling from the monthly payments, according to experts.
Washington, KSPosted by
JC Post

Do you qualify for Child Tax Credit payments? Find out here

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today launched two new online tools designed to help families manage and monitor the advance monthly payments of Child Tax Credits under the American Rescue Plan. These two new tools are in addition to the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, announced last week, which helps families not normally required to file an income tax return to quickly register for the Child Tax Credit.
Income TaxBeta News

IRS attempts to make it easier for you to get that new tax credit you might be owed

"The nine scariest words in the English language are 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'" When Ronald Reagan uttered that statement, it was in general, but it could apply to one government organization in particular. Three letters -- I-R-S -- terrify many Americans. After all, the place can drag you (and all the relevant paperwork in your home) into an office for hours on end and, worse, throw you in jail if things aren't right.
IRSCNET

New child tax credit portal is now open: Here's what it does

Both child tax credit portals are now officially open, the IRS said Tuesday, along with a new eligibility tool. One portal -- called the Child Tax Credit Update Portal -- will let you verify if your family qualifies for the tax credit and opt out of receiving any payments this year. A Spanish version will be available soon, the agency said. The new eligibility tool -- named the Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant -- will quickly show you whether you qualify for the payments. Today's tools join a non-tax-filers portal to help those who aren't required to file tax returns sign up for the monthly payments.
Personal Financethemountvernongrapevine.com

Child Tax Credits are Coming and so are the Scammers!

July 15th through December 2021 the IRS will be sending the monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 Taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenroll from the Advance payments program.
Personal FinanceDaily Gate City

IRS launching tools for Child Tax Credit changes

The Internal Revenue Service today launched two new online tools designed to help families manage and monitor the advance monthly payments of Child Tax Credits under the American Rescue Plan. These two new tools are in addition to the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, announced last week, which helps families not normally required to file an income tax return to quickly register for the Child Tax Credit.
Income TaxCNET

More unemployment tax refunds are due, but when? Here's what we know

The IRS at the start of June sent 2.8 million refunds to who earlier this year had paid taxes on unemployment benefits they received in 2020. The IRS has identified at least 13 million people who may have made been taxed on the jobless benefit and will send another round of refunds "mid-June." With a little over a week left in the month, the IRS has not given a specific date for the second set, and posters on a Reddit discussion on the refund are reporting they qualify for an adjustment but haven't received their payments. While the IRS hasn't announced the precise schedule for sending the refund money, we can walk you through how to check your IRS account online to check the status of your refund, if you are due one.
Income Taxalicetx.com

Child tax credit payments start in July: Here's what to know

Monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit starting at $250 per month per child depending on age begin July 15 through Dec. Nearly all families should get their monthly payments automatically with no further action required. “Child Tax Credit Monthly Payments will help South Texas families provide basic necessities to...
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus update: IRS releases eligibility portal for monthly payments

The IRS has released two more information portals as part of the rollout of the enhanced child tax credit. The new Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant allows families to answer a series of questions to determine whether they are eligible for the advance credit. Non-tax filers can also submit their information via a separate portal at this site.
Income TaxPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS unveils online tool to help low-income families register for monthly Child Tax Credit payments

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today unveiled an online Non-filer Sign-up tool designed to help eligible families who don’t normally file tax returns register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments, scheduled to begin July 15. This tool, an update of last year’s IRS Non-filers tool, is also designed to help […] The post IRS unveils online tool to help low-income families register for monthly Child Tax Credit payments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

How to Find Unclaimed Money That's Owed to You

You may be owed money. Here's how to check and file an unclaimed property claim. Believe it or not, a significant amount of unclaimed property never gets claimed by its owners. In many cases, unclaimed property is money. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, approximately 1 in...