Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

By PETE IACOBELLI
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR3lA_0aSfXn1200

RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson on Sunday in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Hadley, English, Johnson and Lee Tain were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish Sunday morning.

Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Tain were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit.

Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts.

Hadley surged late with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under.

English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa's Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68.

Hadley was holding a halfway lead for the first time in PGA Tour career. And paired with world No. 1 Johnson, Hadley seemed poised to fall — especially after his opening drive went left of the fairway and led to bogey. One hole later, Johnson's birdie had them tied for the top.

But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone bal- striker who missed cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championships the past two months than the one who confidently took control of his home-state Congaree Golf Club in the two opening rounds.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, 11th in the world, and Bo Van Pelt were tied for fifth at 7 under. Hatton shot a 68 while Van Pelt had the day's lowest score at 66.

Hadley, the PGA Tour's rookie of the year in 2014 whose only victory came that same season, moved back on top with three straight birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. The last was a perfectly struck putt from 32 feet away to separate from the field.

No one could catch up on a hot, steamy South Carolina Saturday, leaving Hadley 18 holes, uh, 19, from his second career tour victory.

Hadley had missed 10 cuts in his last 12 tournaments and acknowledged he wasn't sure what to expect at Congaree, filling in for the RBC Canadian Open which was called off due to COVID-19 for a second straight season.

So Hadley went out and shot 11-under 131 his first two rounds — his best start to a PGA Tour event since 2016 and his first-ever 36-hole lead on tour.

He found that form again when he needed it most on the back nine to regain the lead after surprise challenger Lee (more on that later) had birdies on four of the first five holes to move in front at 11-under.

Hadley held firm after his opening bogey before his birdie run left him on top once more.

Lee is a 31-year-old from Columbia, Maryland, who had to qualify last Sunday to make the field for only his third start on the PGA Tour. He was four shots behind Hadley and in the next-to-last group when his early surge took him to the front.

But Lee, whose biggest accomplishment may be the NCAA Division III individual title he won in 2013 for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps combined college team, could not maintain his poise during one of the biggest rounds of his career with three bogeys and a double bogey over a five-hole stretch of the back nine.

English may be the most capable of spoiling Chesson's chances. English has won three times on tour, including this past January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He was bogey free with five birdies through 16 holes. But he missed an 8-footer to save par on the 17th. He has a birdie try on the 18th when English returns to complete the round.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https:twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
44K+
Followers
50K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Palmetto Championship#Ridgeland#Congaree Golf Club#Englishman#The Pga Tour#Hadley 18#Ncaa Division Iii#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NCAA
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfdnyuz.com

Hadley thanks his ‘Nana’, Johnson stumbles at Palmetto

Chesson Hadley fired a five-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Palmetto Championship in South Carolina as a late stumble proved costly for world number one Dustin Johnson. Hadley, who shot a six-under-par 65 in Thursday’s opening round, finished the day on 11 under,...
Golfdailymagazine.news

Hadley grabs four-stroke PGA lead at storm-halted Palmetto

American Chesson Hadley, chasing his first US PGA title in seven years, seized a four-stroke lead when dangerous weather halted Saturday's third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Play was stopped by a thunderstorm with the last four golfers on the 18th hole in the one-off tournament, a replacement...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Hadley on Palmetto collapse: 'freakin' awful'

Chesson Hadley was on the cusp of his first PGA Tour win in seven years on Sunday until a disastrous finish at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree where he bogeyed the final three holes to finish one shot back. Hadley, who missed the cut in 10 of his last 12...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Hadley Leads DJ by 2 at Congaree

Chesson Hadley was simply happy to make the cut, but he’s atop the leaderboard in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. The 33-year-old Hadley, who missed the cut in his last five starts and 10 of the last 12, shot 5-under-par 66 to take a two-stroke lead over top-ranked Dustin Johnson after two rounds at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
GolfArkansas Online

Hadley finds confidence, takes lead

RIDGELAND, S.C. -- Chesson Hadley is off to his best start on the PGA Tour since 2016, shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday for a two-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Hadley was at 11-under 131 at Congaree Golf Club, his lowest total through 36...
GolfBoston Globe

Chesson Hadley up 4 shots late in rain-delayed third round of PGA Tour stop

Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Hadley, English, Johnson and Tain Lee were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jon Rahm takes over No. 1 world ranking

Jon Rahm officially reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday, a day after the Spaniard claimed his first major title at the U.S. Open. Rahm briefly held the spot twice in 2020, after winning the Memorial and after tying for 13th at the PGA Championship. Both stints lasted only one event, however, although Rahm has not been outside of the top three since.
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm early favorite for Open Championship

Jon Rahm captured his first major on Sunday at the U.S. Open and has been installed as the player to beat at the next major, The Open Championship set for July 15-18 at Royal St. George's in England. Per BetMGM odds on Monday, Rahm was +900 and the narrow choice...
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Golf Glance: Dustin Johnson seeks Travelers repeat; LPGA hits third major

LAST TOURNAMENT: U.S. Open (Jon Rahm) THIS WEEK: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn., June 24-27 Course: TPC River Highlands (Par 70, 6,841 yards) Purse: $7.4M (Winner: $1.332M) Defending Champion: Dustin Johnson. FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay. HOW TO WATCH. TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel),...
GolfSkySports

US Open: The five best storylines from an entertaining week at Torrey Pines

When major golf returned behind closed doors last year, the impact was obvious. There were great finishes, and great stories, but the sight of a champion being crowned when surrounded by a handful of officials and other dignitaries was an unfortunate anti-climax. Something resembling "normal service" resumed at the Masters,...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: Travelers Championship

Soon after the PGA Tour returned from its three-month shutdown because of the Coronavirus last June, Dustin Johnson started a run that led to the best season of his already remarkable career. Johnson started it off by winning the Travelers Championship by one stroke over Kevin Streelman, and will defend...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 Travelers Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC River Highlands

When the going gets U.S. Open tough, the cream rises. Going into last week, Jon Rahm was certainly crème de la crème in the betting market at just 10-1. After what seemed to be too costly of a double bogey on the 14th hole during the third round, a day later Rahm began his Sunday charge with sense of urgency. It’s been a ticking clock on when the Spaniard would break through for his first major title and he showed why he was such a heavy favorite. He birdied the opening and closing two holes to win by a stroke over the always reliable Louis Oosthuizen.
Golfchatsports.com

Jon Rahm supplants Dustin Johnson as No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm supplanted Dustin Johnson atop the rankings thanks to the Spaniard's triumph at Torrey Pines. Johnson had been No. 1 since winning in last year's playoffs. Rahm previously was No. 1 for a total of four weeks, prior to DJ's ascension.
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

DraftKings Preview: Expect Bryson DeChambeau bounceback

The scene shifts east this week for the Travelers Championship, with TPC River Highlands back into its traditional post-major slot on the schedule. Players will need to find birdies in bunches in Connecticut, a far cry from the stern test last week at Torrey Pines, and plenty of big names have made the cross-country trek.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Ranking, the reign of Dustin Johnson is over

After 43 weeks, Dustin Johnson's reign ends. The triumph at the US Open allows Jon Rahm to return, with a total of 9,9874 points, for the first time since August 2020 at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. The Spaniard returns king and now the American Johnson, second with 9.9514 points, is chasing.
Golfava360.com

Highlights | Round 4 | the Palmetto Championship | 2021

Check out the best shots of the day from Round 4 of the 2021 the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, featuring Chesson Hadley, Jhonattan Vegas, Garrick Higgo and Bo Van Pelt among others. SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is a one-time replacement for the RBC...