Chicago police believe two people entered an Englewood home early Monday and shot eight people — four fatally and seven in the head, according to a police report. About 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a call of shots fired from the second-floor residents of a house in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street on the South Side, the report based on preliminary information said. The officers entered the first-floor apartment of the house and found four people all unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head. They were all in various rooms of the apartment.