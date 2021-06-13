Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Three Williamsport residents were charged with felonies in connection to the sale of crack cocaine

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 11 days ago
Williamsport, Pa. —Three people were charged with felonies stemming from an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine by Lycoming County Detectives. Tylil Tyrone Robinson, 28, Ziar Young, 20, and Sabrina McCarty, 27, all of Williamsport, were charged with felonies after detectives recorded multiple sales of crack cocaine through a confidential informant (CI) and undercover detectives.

