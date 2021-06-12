Cancel
Providence, RI

BASEBALL: Providence heading back to state

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
The Evening News
 11 days ago
The Providence Pioneers rolled to a 14-1 five-inning win over eighth-ranked University in the Class 2A semistate game at Mooresville on Saturday afternoon.

MOORESVILLE — Providence is headed back to Victory Field.

The Pioneers rolled to a 14-1 five-inning win over eighth-ranked University in the Class 2A semistate game at Mooresville on Saturday afternoon.

Providence (22-7) will face Eastside (23-5), the winner of the north semistate, at 8 p.m. at Victory Field in Indianapolis. It will mark the Pioneers' second trip to the home of the Indianapolis Indians, where they won the 2A state title in 2016.

The only thing hotter than the sweltering temperatures was Providence itself Saturday. The Pioneers plated two runs in the first inning before scoring six times in the third and fourth frames.

Senior Eli Watson led Providence at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and four RBIs. His three-run homer highlighted the Pioneers' third inning.

That proved to be more than enough offense for Ray Reisinger. The Providence senior ace allowed only a couple of hits while striking out nine in the complete-game effort.

