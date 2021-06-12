Cancel
First Look Trailer Intoduces Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Cameron’s Avatar movie series debuted in 2009 as an American science fiction film that broke records and was genuinely revolutionary in its art style and technology. The series is expected to have sequels in 2022, 2024 and thereafter, meaning that the franchise has a lot of potential. The potential has officially been taken across into the video game industry as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has officially been announced during Ubisoft Forward’s presentation during E3 2021. During the showcase, Ubisoft unveiled the game via a first look trailer. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release sometime in 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Luna.

