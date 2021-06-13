Saturday night update on Clemson's Elite Retreat

We wanted to pass along an update on the Clemson football program’s Elite Retreat this weekend. As you know, the Tigers are playing host to a group of the nation’s top prospects that are priority targets for them in the 2022 class.

The returns we’ve gathered from the event have been positive. We’ve talked to some folks who have been around the visitors and from what we’ve heard, everyone is enjoying their experience on campus and having a great time as you’d expect.

The prospects had dinner with the staff last night as the Elite Retreat got underway and then toured the campus and facilities today before doing the customary visit photoshoot. The recruits, coaches and their families are hanging out tonight and the event will conclude tomorrow morning.

Head man Dabo Swinney is getting to work his magic during this event and Clemson is rolling out elite recruiter Kathleen Swinney, who we know has been a big hit with some of the moms.

The Tigers are rolling out the orange carpet for the visitors and really trying to make a move with the 2022 class now that recruits are finally allowed back on campus following the 15-month-long NCAA dead period that was lifted June 1. It’s unusual because Clemson typically has its elite recruiting function, the All In Cookout, in July but decided to hold an elite event earlier this year in order to get top targets on campus as soon as possible.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a commitment or two possibly come out of the Elite Retreat, though we don’t necessarily expect a flurry of commitments. This event is more about building the foundation for the 2022 class, strengthening relationships and setting the table for down the road.

