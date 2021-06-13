UFC 263 early prelims results & video: Kianzad holds off Davis, McKinney ices Frevola in 7 seconds
The UFC 263 early prelims just wrapped up with the promotion’s #11 ranked women’s bantamweight, Pannie Kianzad, holding off a quite-game Alexis Davis to take a unanimous decision. She had to grit through a couple of men calf kicks, but it was the boxing of Kianzad that aided her in taking the unanimous nod. In her post-fight interview, the now winner of four-straight called for a bout with Raquel Pennington.www.bloodyelbow.com