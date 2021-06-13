Cancel
UFC

UFC 263 early prelims results & video: Kianzad holds off Davis, McKinney ices Frevola in 7 seconds

By Eddie Mercado
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 263 early prelims just wrapped up with the promotion’s #11 ranked women’s bantamweight, Pannie Kianzad, holding off a quite-game Alexis Davis to take a unanimous decision. She had to grit through a couple of men calf kicks, but it was the boxing of Kianzad that aided her in taking the unanimous nod. In her post-fight interview, the now winner of four-straight called for a bout with Raquel Pennington.

Raquel Pennington
Matt Frevola
Jake Collier
Steven Peterson
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 263: Early prelims offer smorgasbord of offerings

When the UFC began running events damn near every week, there eventually became a point where aside from the tip top of the card, it was near impossible to distinguish a Fight Night card from a PPV card. Sure, there were some exceptions when the UFC would stack particular PPV cards – such as those that took place in MSG – but by and large, the there was little to separate the standard versions of those cards.
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Prelims: Brad Riddell Wins Slugfest Against Drew Dober

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Brad Riddell had to walk through heavy artillery to earn the biggest victory in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career to date. The...
UFCDoc's Sports Service

Renato Moicano vs Jai Herbert Pick, 6/26/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 30 Odds

Renato Moicano will enter the Octagon with Jai Herbert at UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The opening odds have Moicano priced at -250 while Herbert is at +200. Renato Moicano walks into the cage holding a record of 14-4-1. The 32-year-old will fight at 155 lbs and stands 5'11". The orthodox fighter stretches 72". Jai "Black Country Banger" Herbert comes in at 6'1" and steps on the scale at 155 lbs. The orthodox fighter steps into the cage holding a record of 10-2-0. The 33-year-old has a reach of 77". Regarding significant strikes, Renato Moicano lands 5.40 per minute while Jai Herbert lands 1.83 significant strikes per min. Moicano is landing 46% of the significant strikes he tries and Herbert connects on 30%. Concerning the fighter's defense, Moicano takes 3.74 significant strikes per min and "Black Country Banger" allows 2.61. Moicano also defends 65% of the significant strikes his opponents throw his way and Herbert is able to deflect 48% of the strikes thrown in his direction.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

UFC 263 media day video

At the UFC 263 virtual media day, a host of fighters who will compete at Saturday’s pay-per-view event will speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon. The UFC 263 media day video is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. The following fighters are scheduled to attend media day (all...
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 263: Likely title eliminator part of deep prelims

There’s a very strong likelihood the winner of Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood will be facing Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title… and the fight isn’t even the featured preliminary contest, much less on the main card of the PPV. And the UFC can’t figure out why they have problems promoting Shevchenko’s fights? When you treat potential title eliminators for the division on par with contests between unranked fighters in other divisions, you’re not going to get the highest amount of interest.
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 263 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to The Grand Canyon State features a loaded slate of prelims. In the featured slot at UFC 263 this Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, rising New Zealand striker Brad Riddell gets his toughest test to date against Drew Dober. Their lightweight battle could go any number of ways, but above all else, it figures to be an absolute banger. Meanwhile, the most important bout of the bunch is likely the women’s flyweight affair between Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood, with the winner expected to earn the blessing and the curse of a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. A collision between top featherweight prospects Movsar Evloev and Hakeem Dawodu looks like the other highlight of this slate, though there is plenty to like from top to bottom.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 263 weigh-in results and live video stream

PHOENIX – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 263 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Phoenix and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The same arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
UFCdailymagazine.news

Former Shadle Park and North Idaho wrestler Terrance McKinney to debut at UFC 263

Jun. 11-Two fights in seven days is an anomaly. It's also Terrance McKinney's reality. The former Shadle Park and North Idaho College wrestling standout makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut Saturday when he faces Matt Frevola in UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, a week after cruising to a lightweight knockout.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 prelims results & video: Riddell wins glorious war with Dober, Murphy edges out Calderwood

The preliminary portion of the UFC 263 card just closed out with an absolute banger between the company’s #13 ranked lightweight, Drew Dober, and a surging Brad Riddell. Both men came to throw, and both men did just that. This one was wild, with both men swinging for the fences and both men doing damage. Takedowns were also being mixed in by both fighters, but it was Riddell who rocked Dober late to leave a lasting impression on the judges and earn himself the decision win. Brad has now won all-four of his UFC bouts, and just bested a top-15 UFC fighter.
UFCufc.com

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Results

For the first time in over two years, UFC returns to Arizona and welcomes fans back at full capacity with a pair of highly anticipated championship rematches. Headlining the event will be middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he looks to fend off No. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno seek to settle the score following their thrilling majority draw in December. Also, for the first time in UFC history, a non-title co-main event will be five rounds as No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces off with Nate Diaz.
UFCufc.com

Life Is Good For Matt Frevola

Splitting up training camps between Tampa and Long Island has given UFC lightweight Matt Frevola the best of both worlds, and not just in the gym, but in his outlook on life. Take a recent – and long – stretch from October 2019 to late-May 2021, when a win over Luis Pena extended his unbeaten streak to three and set him up for big things in 2020.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 video: Terrence McKinney gets seven-second KO, then injures himself

On the UFC 263 early prelims, Terrance McKinney pulled off a sensational knock out of Matt Frevola in just seven-seconds. It was a superbly placed jab-cross that sat down Frevola, and then a couple of vicious followup ground strikes was all the referee needed to see to intervene. What’s crazy is the fact that Terrance just fought for LFA only eight days ago. What’s even more crazy is the fact that McKinney badly injured his knee during his post-fight celebration by jumping off of the top of the Octagon ands landing weird. Despite pulling a Jonny Walker, McKinney has made his UFC Debut with authority! Also, the broadcast stated that Terrance just set the lightweight record for fastest finish in UFC history.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Matt Frevola vs Frank Camacho at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

Following Friday’s UFC 263 ceremonial weigh-ins, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents in Glendale, Arizona. UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 263 weigh-in video

At the UFC 263 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Glendale, Ariz. are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above. In the main event, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori can weigh no more than...
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Terrance McKinney tased by police, died twice, will make UFC debut anyway

Terrance McKinney will make his UFC debut this weekend in “The Grand Canyon State.”. The fact that “T.Wrecks” is competing at all is nothing short of amazing, especially when you consider his run-in with law enforcement back in 2014. And by his own words, alcohol mixed with acid and ‘shrooms is probably not the best cocktail to toast police.