CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES-CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX – RACE RECAP – VEEKAY AND O’WARD GRAB PODIUM FINISHES
Chevrolet picks up two spots on podium in Detroit Dual 1. Rinus VeeKay places second, pole winner Pato O’Ward finishes third. DETROIT (June 12, 2021) – Rinus VeeKay, who earned his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in May on a road course, and Pato O’Ward, who claimed his initial win in May on an oval, led the Chevrolet contingent with podium finishes on a temporary street circuit in Dual 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.speedwaymedia.com