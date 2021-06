It took a bit of time for general manager Lou Lamoriello to make a move after his trade for Matt Martin right after being named general manager in 2019, but since then, he has been one the best in the entire NHL. Lamoriello was awarded the Jim Gregory General Manager Award in 2020 as he led the Islanders to the first of two consecutive Conference Finals. He was named a finalist again in 2021 as he is up against Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Let’s take a look at why he is once again a front runner for the award.