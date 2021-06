Kaia Gerber, 19, model and daughter of renowned Supermodel - yep, that's supermodel with a capital 'S' - Cindy Crawford is the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy and picked her first campaign with the brand when she was just 15. Since then her modelling career has skyrocketed and Marc Jacobs Daisy has remained her constant. This year the brand launches its newest iteration, Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum, a deeper more indulgent take on the original. It's heady and balmy all in one, which makes sense when you hear that it was inspired by the concept of golden hour. Logging onto a Zoom call with Grazia's beauty editor Annie Vischer, Kaia talks through her bathroom cabinet beauty essentials, make-up must-haves, the clothes she 'borrows' from her mum and how a night in at the Gerber household always goes...