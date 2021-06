SISSONVILLE — For the first time since 2015 the Sissonville Lady Indians have played their way back to the State Softball Tournament as they took care of business in game two of the Region 4 Final defeating Scott by a final score of 6-1. "It's huge, we haven't advanced to state in six years. We've got a pretty good tradition here at Sissonville with the seven state championships and we're just trying to bring back those glory days," head coach Travis Hill said after the win. "We're real excited, this is a great group of girls and I couldn't ask for anything more out of them."