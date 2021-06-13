Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Becky Hammon among candidates for Trail Blazers head coach job

nbnews24.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Path Blazers are reportedly eyeing a slew of basketball legends for his or her head coach opening.Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, South Carolina girls’s basketball head coach Daybreak Staley, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni and Spurs vice chairman of basketball operations Brent Barry are all reportedly candidates for the emptiness in Portland, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Path Blazers fired former head coach Terry Stotts final week and star level guard Damian Lillard advised The Athletic he needed Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to be his new coach and in addition named Billups as somebody he was leaning towards. However Kidd took his title out of the race, leaving Billups as the purpose guard’s favourite. Billups continues to be serving in his first 12 months as an assistant with the Clippers however has been linked to the Blazers and Celtics. Hammon has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2014 and made historical past when she was the primary lady to function an appearing head coach in an NBA recreation. Staley has been with the Gamecocks for the final 13 years. Alongside along with her place at South Carolina, she’s the pinnacle coach of the U.S. girls’s basketball workforce.D’Antoni is reportedly within the Path Blazers place, per The Athletic. The Path Blazers aren’t the one ones searching for a brand new coach, although. There are presently head teaching vacancies for the Celtics, Pacers and Magic as nicely. Hammon will reportedly interview with the Magic within the close to future.Extra NBA Protection: The Bucks Cannot Hold Taking part in With FireReport: Juwan Howard Not Desirous about NBA Jobs Report: NBA Targets Oct. 19 as Begin of 2021-22 Season.

www.nbnews24.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Brent Barry
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Becky Hammon
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Blazers#Spurs#Clippers#Athletic#Lakers#Gamecocks#Celtics#Pacers#Magic#Nba Protection#Firereport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard trashed as hypocrite by Blazers fans for Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups picks

Damian Lillard has been making major headlines ever since his Portland Trail Blazers were bounced out of first round of the NBA playoffs. First, the Blazers star posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that had everyone going nuts. This sparked wild trade rumors of Damian Lillard going everywhere from the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James up to being the next savior of the New York Knicks to help Julius Randle.
NBABleacher Report

Magic Rumors: Becky Hammon to Interview for Orlando's Head Coaching Vacancy

One week after parting ways with Steve Clifford, the Orlando Magic are filling out their list of potential head coaching candidates. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will have an interview with the Magic. Hammon was among the candidates under consideration by...
NBAtheScore

Report: Spurs' Hammon to interview for Blazers, Magic head coach openings

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is a candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers' and Orlando Magic's head coaching vacancy, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. South Carolina bench boss Dawn Staley, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni, and Spurs vice...
NBAPosted by
CNN

Report: Becky Hammon Finalist for Blazers' HC Job, Billups to Get 2nd Interview

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is reportedly a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Hammon and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups were getting second interviews with Portland, while Charania and...
NBAsportsmedia101.com

Spurscast: Head Coaching Interviews for Becky Hammon, Spurs Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.

In Spurscast episode 616, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics:. Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon being interviewed for head coaching positions. Spurs Vice President of Basketball Operations Brent Barry also being interviewed for a head coaching vacancy. No...
NBAcw35.com

REPORT: Spurs' Hammon finalist for Portland head coaching job

SAN ANTONIO - According to a report, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the head coaching job with the Blazers. It marks the first time a female has gone into the last steps for an NBA coaching search. Other reports have tied her to the...
NBAthebharatexpressnews.com

Becky Hammon named first female finalist for NBA head coach

After seven years as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Becky Hammon is now making history as the first female finalist for an NBA head coach position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Athleticism Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Hammon, 44, who became the first woman to coach...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

2 Notable Candidates Reportedly Emerging For Blazers Job

Of all the coaching hires that’ll be made this off-season, few will be as impactful as the Portland Trail Blazers‘ decision. Portland finally moved on from Terry Stotts. The Blazers are now in search of their next head coach, and two primary candidates have emerged: Becky Hammon and Chauncey Billups.
NBA750thegame.com

It’s Time For The Portland Trail Blazers To Live Up To Their Nickname – Hire Becky Hammon

For most of the past decade, the team has been good but not good enough. They’ve been a perpetual playoff team but never a true title contender. After yet another first-round playoff exit, they have been caught and passed by other Western Conference teams in the race to the top. Two years ago, the Phoenix Suns were at the bottom of the conference. Now, after dumpstering the Lakers in the first round, they have a legitimate path to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
NBABlazer's Edge

Windhorst: Damian Lillard Sat In On Chauncey Billups Interview

Damian Lillard has been keenly involved in the Portland Trail Blazers coaching search, sitting in on an interview involving Chauncey Billups, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. On his Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst highlighted Lillard’s ongoing commitment to the team, interest in the search and speculated on his priorities to ensure the roster was upgraded, including the re-signing of Norman Powell.
NBABleacher Report

The Top Candidate to Fill Every NBA Head Coaching Vacancy

The NBA's coaching carousel got a few more open seats during a chaotic news day on Wednesday. The New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with Stan Van Gundy after just one season, and the Washington Wizards opted not to renew Scott Brooks' contract. These two openings join four already available jobs:...
NBABleacher Report

Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers Star Linked to Possible Blazers, CJ McCollum Deal

If the Portland Trail Blazers move on from CJ McCollum after another disappointing first-round exit, a swap for Paul George could be in the cards. "A Western Conference executive floated the idea of the Clippers trading Paul George this summer if the team failed to meet expectations," Jabari Young of CNBC reported. "Hence, a possible McCollum to the Clippers package."