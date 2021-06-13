Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Two killed after being thrown from motorcycle on I-65 in Montgomery

Montgomery Advertiser
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed after being thrown from their motorcycle early Saturday on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County, state troopers said. George Williams, 34, and Bridget Leashae Williams, 30, of Hanceville were riding a Harley-Davidson about three miles south of Montgomery when the wreck happened. Troopers said George Williams was driving when he tried to pass another vehicle, left the road and struck a cable barrier at about 8:08 a.m.

