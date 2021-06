CLEVELAND — OK, Indians fans, it’s time for a collective exhale … at least for now. After the team already watched its injured list grow longer with Shane Bieber and Austin Hedges added to it this week, the last thing it wanted was to include its most dangerous bat on the list. José Ramírez hobbled off the field in the eighth inning of the Indians’ 11-10 loss to the Pirates on Friday night at PNC Park after getting hit in the lower leg with a 78.5 mph slider from righty Kyle Crick. He was diagnosed with just a left foot contusion, and the team expected him to be OK.