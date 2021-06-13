Who Was Loretta Lynn's Late Husband, Oliver Lynn?

Loretta Lynn is "The Queen of Country Music", and has been for more than 60 years. But before she became American royalty she was "The Coal Miner's Daughter", and her life bore all of the imprints of rurality and poverty that this moniker would imply. Through her life, Lynn has enjoyed countless professional successes, but her private life was often one of abuse and sadness. Despite this, Lynn has demonstrated incredibly longevity, and her extraordinary voice has aged remarkably well over the decades. Despite numerous health concerns (sometimes real, other times only rumored), Lynn is active and even has a concert planned for 2021 at the age of 89. Here's the untold truth of Loretta Lynn.