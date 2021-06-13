Who Was Loretta Lynn's Late Husband, Oliver Lynn?
Loretta Lynn's entire life reads like an old-school country song. She met and married her late husband, Oliver Lynn, when she was just 15 years old — Loretta was the oldest daughter and second child of eight kids in her family. Her dad was a coal miner and the family was very poor, so it's not much of a surprise that she left home as a teenager to marry Oliver, whom she affectionately called "Doo" or "Doolittle," per Country Thang Daily.www.nickiswift.com