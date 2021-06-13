CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polo G Performs "RAPSTAR" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of the release of his new album, Hall of Fame, Polo G performed his hit song, "RAPSTAR," live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Friday night. Polo was accompanied by a live band as well as viral ukulele player Einer Bankz for the performance. Polo's new...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

