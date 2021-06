When it emerged that an Australian manager with no flamin’ experience of managing in an elite or particularly competitive league was in the frame to take over as manager of the Queen’s Celtic, it would be no exaggeration to suggest that plenty of the Grand Old Club’s fans were unimpressed. On Thursday morning their worst fears were realised, when the Glaswegians announced that former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou will be taking over their vacant hot seat on a one-year rolling contract and therefore continue to have – you can see this bargain-basement shot coming, can’t you? – no experience of managing in an elite or particularly competitive league for the foreseeable future.