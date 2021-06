I had the opportunity to skip out of work a little early yesterday, and it was such a nice day I decided that tossing something on the grill was in store for dinner. While I'm a trite and true charcoal man personally, I get tired of messing around with the coals, especially if I'm not cooking a ton of food. It's a big charcoal grill, so I decided I'd hot swap an empty propane tank over at Walmart since I had an abundance of spare time I'd normally be using to watch YouTube while putting in my time.