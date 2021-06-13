Animal shelters in Aiken report troubles finding adopters

For residents looking to adopt a pet, animal shelters in Aiken are eager to help.

Both the Aiken County Animal Shelter, located at 333 Wire Road, and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, located at 199 Willow Run Road, said they have had trouble recently finding adopters for the animals at their locations.

One of the main theories behind the decrease in adoptions is that restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to loosen and residents have begun to travel again.

"People want to go on vacation and they’re not at home (as much)," said Claire Roberson, communications director at the SPCA Albrecht Center.

"Now, people are vaccinated and they’re traveling," said Kathy Jacobs, FOTAS programs coordinator. "They’re waiting to get a pet (until) after they vacation, but our intake is at our highest right now."

Roberson said the shelter saw a lot of adoptions during the pandemic because adopters were home more and they had more time to acclimate a new pet to their house.

Jacobs agreed, saying that the shelter "couldn't keep a dog" during the pandemic; now, however, the shelter's kennels are almost full.

Bobby Arthurs, the county shelter's manager, said finding adopters becomes even more important during the summer.

"With the summer months coming, this is typically a peak for us," Arthurs said. "So, we’re starting to see a lot of animals come in. It gets even busier all the way through the end of July into August."

The SPCA Albrecht Center has taken in 683 animals in 2021 as of May 27, which is an uptick from 593 at the same point in 2020. Of those 683 in 2021, 338 have been adopted versus 361 adoptions from the 593 in 2020. Thus, almost 50% of the animals received in 2021 have been adopted so far, which is lower than the almost 61% last year.

"While we're taking in more (animals this year), we're also having fewer adoptions in 2021 so that's a little alarming," Roberson said.

Arthurs said the shelter just needs to get the word out to encourage people to adopt a pet.

"You want to come to an animal shelter, especially here in Aiken, and adopt, versus going anywhere and buying an animal," Arthurs said. "For one, you get an animal spayed or neutered, (and) you get all its vaccines, including a microchip."

Currently, Arthurs said, the adoption fees at the county shelter is $35 for a dog and there's a special going on where cats are $10.

Roberson said the center will be participating in Pick Me SC, a statewide adoption event, in June and will also be having adoption specials throughout the summer.

For more information about the SPCA Albrecht Center, residents can visit the center's website at letlovelive.org or call 803-648-6863. The center is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Saturday; it is closed on Sunday.

For more information about the Aiken County Animal Shelter, residents can call 803-642-1537 or visit fotasaiken.org. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.