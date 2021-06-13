Cancel
Mark Hensby, 10-shot penalty: "I didn't notice"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Hensby gets 10-shot penalty at Palmetto Championship at Congaree. He noticed something askew on his golf ball. It was a small dot on his Titleist ProV1 he hadn’t seen before. After rebounding from an early triple bogey with birdies on each of the front nine par-3s, he had just made a par on the eighth hole and was 2 over when he noticed the discrepancy.

