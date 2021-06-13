Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdUZO_0aSfNUq100
Jun 8, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; A basket of baseballs await the Arizona Diamondbacks for warmups before the start of the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

MLB is about to order umpires to enforce its rules against doctoring baseballs, per a report from ESPN, with a memo about to be distributed to coaches and players of all teams to detail how the crackdown will be implemented.

MLB's plan will call for umpires to begin enforcing rules violations in the neighborhood of a week after teams are given the memo.

Substances like pine tar, pastes and glues can affect a pitcher's grip and, in turn, the spin rate of a ball, making for harder biting breaking pitches and increased movement on fastballs.

An initial report on the matter was released in March, detailing some of the same specifics on foreign substances and rising spin rates.

Per the latest report, the delay to enforce the existing foreign-substance rules is by design, to give pitchers an opportunity to self-correct their actions and avoid potential punishments that could include suspensions.

According to a source in the ESPN report, "Nobody wants to see suspensions. But it's going to happen if somebody is found with something."

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
164K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseballs#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: The Truth About MLB’s Foreign Substance Crackdown, Max Muncy Talks How it Will Change Baseball

In just a week since MLB informed teams it would be cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances to gain a competitive advantage over hitters, we’ve already seen dramatic dips in spin rates across the league. We discuss if the MLB’s crackdown will help or hurt the Dodgers and if enforcing the rules will solve the league’s problems with historically inept offenses. Plus, Max Muncy on how big of an impact the MLB crackdown on sticky stuff will have on hitters.
MLBPasadena Star-News

Trevor Bauer, Dodgers pitchers prepare for MLB crackdown on grip enhancers

LOS ANGELES — The crackdown is coming. In a memo to teams and a press release, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that there will be new enforcement of the rule against using foreign substances on the baseball that could include 10-game suspensions. The release asserted that “existing on-field enforcement process...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Sticky situation: A deep dive into MLB's looming crackdown on foreign substances

It’s been less than a week since Major League Baseball made known that it will begin to crack down on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, and it’s possible we’ve already seen some tangible results among some of the game’s most prominent arms. Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times pointed out that the spin rate on Trevor Bauer’s four-seamer in his most recent start for the Dodgers dropped by 223 rpm. Hitters around the league are monitoring such changes, as evidenced by Josh Donaldson wondering aloud when asked by Dan Hayes of The Athletic: “Is it a coincidence that Gerrit Cole’s spin rate numbers went down (Thursday) after four minor leaguers got suspended for 10 games?”
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

‘Absolutely Not': Alonso Slams MLB for Crackdown

"Pete, do you think the MLB is doing the right thing with cracking down on pitchers using sticky substances?" Pete Alonso has spoken, and the Polar Bear has come out against Major League Baseball in their on-going fight against pitchers using substances that help them grip, and spin, a baseball.
MLBnewyorkian.com

Yankees’ Jameson Taillon ‘excited’ about upcoming MLB crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS — Jameson Taillon is one pitcher who is pleased Major League Baseball appears set to finally reduce — if not eliminate — foreign substances being permitted. “I’m really excited for it,’’ the right-hander said Thursday before the Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Twins at Target Field. “I think it’s gonna help talented teams. ……
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB Notebook: Baseball's spin doctors have been hard at work

This past week in baseball has been anything but quiet. Unfortunately for MLB, that’s due to reasons nobody would wish upon the spot, and while we’ve got a few things to talk about in this week’s roundup, the issue of ball-doctoring is tops on the list. Spin Doctors. MLB has...
MLBLebanon Democrat

As MLB nears crackdown on foreign substances, pitchers ask for fair enforcement

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer did not cry coincidence when asked about the fact that his spin rate dropped Sunday, a few days after news broke that Major League Baseball is planning to step up enforcement of rules against pitchers using foreign substances. In fact, when asked about the fact that his spin rate dropped Sunday, Bauer seemed to bring up the idea of foreign substances himself.
MLBPosted by
IBTimes

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Faces Cheating Accusations As MLB Prepares For Crackdown

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole didn’t do anything to dispel the notion that he might be among the pitchers who have been using foreign substances on the mound. As Major League Baseball gets ready to crack down on this type of cheating, Cole passed up the chance to assert that he’s never used any of the “sticky stuff” that’s been pervasive in the sport.
MLBchatsports.com

How MLB’s crackdown on pitchers will impact the Rockies

After the league issued a memo back in March stating they’d be tougher on pitchers using “foreign substances” on the baseball, the early months of the season saw no change in approach from the league. With hitting down across the league, and a slew of evidence implicating pitchers brought to last week’s owners meetings, MLB is poised to start laying down the hammer. For the Rockies, the question then becomes: will the stricter rule enforcement hurt pitchers or help hitters more?
MLBchatsports.com

A sticky dilemma: MLB crackdown could put minor league pitchers in a bind

In one Double-A clubhouse this week, a group of pitchers was talking about the video of Gerrit Cole stumbling over a conspicuous non-denial of using a sticky substance called Spider Tack to impart an unnatural level of spin on his pitches. They were a little caught off guard that reporters knew the specific name of the sport’s new favorite way of doctoring baseballs, but they certainly weren’t surprised by Cole’s reaction.
MLBYardbarker

Jameson Taillon Looking Forward to MLB Crackdown on Foreign Substances

It didn’t take long for Jameson Taillon to determine Spider Tack wasn’t for him. The Yankees right-hander had plenty of time to “mess around” during his most recent recovery from Tommy John surgery. So when a friend with a can of the extremely tacky paste offered some up, Taillon gave it a shot.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MLB's Pitch-Doctoring Crackdown Presents New Problems for the League

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. MLB’s press release announcing its decision to crack down on foreign substances was nine paragraphs long, stuffed with quotes from the commissioner’s office, information on how umpires would check pitchers and details on the appropriate punishments. Yet it missed some big questions. Such as: Why did the league feel the need to act now, midseason, after failing to do anything for years? What answer does it have for players who suddenly have real concerns about safety? And what happens if the new solution ends up as sticky as the problem?
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

LEADING OFF: MLB crackdown coming, deGrom up, Glasnow down

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. Now that Major League Baseball has detailed the coming crackdown on illegal substances, pitchers must get prepared to command their stuff without the same sort of tacky aides. The commissioner’s office announced that pitchers will be ejected and suspended 10 games...