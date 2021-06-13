Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lifetime’s ‘Left For Dead’ Continues Summer Of Secrets Series

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing like a Summer of Secrets Lifetime movie, whose premise is Ripped From The Headlines. The network’s latest true-crime thriller, Left For Dead-The Ashley Reeves Story promisees a lot of suspense. Moreover, this movie stars Jennie Garth (90210, What I Like About You), Anwen O’Driscoll (Burden Of Truth, American Gods), and James Gallanders (Bride of Chucky, Project Ithaca).

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Jennie Garth
Person
Julie Benz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Left For Dead#Mental Health#American#The Futon Critic#The Ashley Reeves Story#Riverdale#Garage Sale Mysteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Lifetime’s Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ is a crime thriller film based on a harrowing true story of a teenager named Ashley Reeves, who faces a brutal attack that traumatizes her. It is directed by Gloria Kim and written by Christina Welsh. It stars Anwen O’Driscoll (‘October Faction’), Jennie Garth, and James Gallanders in the lead roles. If you enjoy true crime-inspired movies, ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ will be a perfect match for you, and here’s where you can stream it online.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. New York Times bestselling author Suzy Spencer’s The Fortune Hunter book is the inspiration for the next true crime TV movie from Lifetime, Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer. Julie Benz stars as murderer Celeste Beard in this tale of a spoiled wife who isn’t satisfied with the wealth provided by her rich and much older husband.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Highway to Heaven: Lifetime Reboots Michael Landon Show as Movie Series

Get ready for a reboot of Highway to Heaven on Lifetime. The cable channel is creating a new version as a series of movies starring Barry Watson (7th Heaven) and Jill Scott. The original TV show version was created by star Michael Landon. It ran for five seasons on NBC, from 1984 until 1989, and revolves around a probationary angel who is sent to Earth to help those in need.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'In the Dark' Season 3: Who Is in the Cast of the CW Show?

In the Dark season three premieres tonight (Wednesday, June 23) at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The third series will pick up from the cliff hanger ending of season two which saw Murphy (played by Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) go on the run, leaving Josh behind in their apartment and making a risky call to Max Parish (Casey Deidrick).
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Lifetime Is Dramatizing Another True Crime With ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife’

The plot of Lifetime movie Secrets of a Marine’s Wife boasts a compelling synopsis. It summarizes: “19-year-old Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano) … was married to U.S. Marine Corporal Jon Corwin (Evan Roderick) and expecting her first child when she suddenly went missing. Erin’s disappearance sparked a grueling search led by family, friends, and local law enforcement in the extreme conditions of the Joshua Tree National Park until her body was found … at the bottom of an abandoned mineshaft.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years. And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage. The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead’s Dan Fogler in a new limited series for Paramount+

Dan Fogler plays Luke in The Walking Dead series and is an original member of what is known as Magna’s (Nadia Hilker) group. He is an easy-going creative who believes music is necessary to keep hold of humanity during trials one faces in life. Deadline has just released information about a new project that Fogler will star in.
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson’ Lifetime Documentary Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The second episode of Lifetime’s new Cellmate Secrets series is Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson, narrated by Angie Harmon. In this new 2021 episode, two of Peterson’s former girlfriend’s share their experiences with the killer, which overlapped with one another. Also expect a new revelation about the disappearance of Peterson’s fourth wife to come to light.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Jaime King, Bruce Willis Star In Trailer For OUT OF DEATH – In Theaters & On Demand July 16

Here’s your first look at the trailer for OUT OF DEATH. Retired cop Jack Harris’s (Bruce Willis) solace in the remote wilderness is hijacked when he encounters a lone hiker, Shannon (Jaime King), who’s on the run from dirty police. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it.
Skin Careokcfox.com

Sizzling Secrets for the Summer

Makeup and Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki is known as the “Chic Cosmetique” in the fashion world. And she joined us to share some of her cool summer secrets for looking HOT this summer. Just in time for barbeques, beach, and pool time, Nicolette will share her secrets for looking your best after a long season of COVID and not a lot of fun.
RelationshipsSheKnows

Eric Catches Quinn and Carter Together While Thomas Puts The Moves On An Unsuspecting Hope

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Teen TV costars who became real-life besties

Over the years, teen TV has given us countless on-screen friendships that have taken us on emotional roller coasters, from Beverly Hills, 90210's Brenda and Kelly to The Vampire Diaries' Bonnie and Damon. Here are some costars who took their undeniable chemistry off-screen and are still going strong. Tyler Posey...
Ball Ground, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

‘Once in a lifetime:’ Upcoming ABC series shot in Ball Ground area

ABC viewers in Cherokee County may someday soon spot a familiar face among international stars: Billy Hasty, Jr., Canton attorney and law firm owner, and longtime chair of the Cherokee County Hospital Authority. Hasty’s home in the Hawk’s Ridge neighborhood near Ball Ground was the set of an upcoming ABC...