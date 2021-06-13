When Did Anderson Cooper’s Hair Turn White?

Anderson Cooper has been one of the major faces of news media for decades now. Though he became a household name through his on-the-ground reporting of major events from Hurricane Katrina to the Iraq War, his openness about being a gay man and his continued even-handed and often dry coverage of current events has made him into a beloved figure. On top of all of this, Cooper is instantly recognizable: his slim figure and blue eyes make him look quite sharp, and, of course, there’s his strikingly white hair. Cooper has had white hair for years, even when he was quite young, to the point where it’s hard to imagine his hair any other color! When exactly did Anderson Cooper’s hair turn the bright white we recognize today?