Meghan Trainor's 2021 glow-up is major. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter — who just welcomed her first child, son Riley, in February — is entering her busiest season ever with multiple television projects in the works, including a scripted comedy that will mark her biggest acting gig yet. And she's jumping in headfirst straight out of the pandemic… as a new mom! So how exactly is she keeping her head on straight? With the help of her dream team and Verizon's new 5G smartphones! Wonderwall.com caught up with the "All About That Bass" chart-topper as she helped launch Verizon's "The Biggest Upgrade Ever" glow-up campaign to get the scoop on how she was able to get back to work so quickly after giving birth, her three secret weapons to juggling her career with her duties as a new mom, the best and worst things about being pregnant during a pandemic, why she's not ready to perform live yet and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat…